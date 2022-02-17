 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $40,000

Hello to all the investor!! Don't miss this cozy home that will be a great investment This Home is currently Tenant Occupied on a year lease that began on Nov.1 2021. This 2 bedroom / 1 bath has a lot to offer such as New toilet, bathroom sink & kitchen sink, updated Panty, and new floors. The home is being Sold-AS-IS CONDITION. ALL CASH OFFER MUST BE SUBMITTED ON A SPECIAL SALE Contract Only. AN INSPECTION MAYBE PERFORMED BY The BUYER AT THE BUYER EXPENSE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSE ONLY.

