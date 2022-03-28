Fabulous opportunity located directly across the street from Forest Park, next to Barnes & Childrens Hospitals, and within walking distance of local trendy eateries & shopping! Enjoy a completely updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, stained glass window, stainless steel appliances and center island offers eat-in kitchen dining! Neutral colors, updated and original light fixtures, some updates in main bath, 10' high ceilings and so much original charm. This beautifully maintained unit is accessed by elevator or stairs, has 2 secure covered garage parking spaces and offers additional lower level storage locker. On sight grounds keeper, private gated park with seating and offers grilling access, roof top for additional gathering access outside your unit and has very clean and well maintained onsite laundry room for unlimited complimentary owner use. This historic building really is a Must See!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $404,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.
'He changed the game': Andrew Miller, who 'revolutionized' relief and played leading role for MLBPA, retires
'It was a heck of a run,' says 36-year-old former Cardinal who won a postseason MVP and turned setup relievers into rockstars during dominant run with Cleveland.
Yepez will be the DH. But can he play first base? Marmol wants to know.