2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $404,900

Fabulous opportunity located directly across the street from Forest Park, next to Barnes & Childrens Hospitals, and within walking distance of local trendy eateries & shopping! Enjoy a completely updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, solid surface counter tops, stained glass window, stainless steel appliances and center island offers eat-in kitchen dining! Neutral colors, updated and original light fixtures, some updates in main bath, 10' high ceilings and so much original charm. This beautifully maintained unit is accessed by elevator or stairs, has 2 secure covered garage parking spaces and offers additional lower level storage locker. On sight grounds keeper, private gated park with seating and offers grilling access, roof top for additional gathering access outside your unit and has very clean and well maintained onsite laundry room for unlimited complimentary owner use. This historic building really is a Must See!