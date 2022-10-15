 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $410,000

Luxury Condominium in the CWE! This modern residence was thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind. Located in the northeast corner, the Grand Model condo offers the perfect 2 bedroom and 2 full bath split bedroom floor plan. Separated by a generous open living space that includes a 60 square foot recessed balcony. Lavish standard finishes begin with 10 foot ceilings, USB charging outlets, wide plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz waterfall countertop, gas cook top and a custom glass back splash. Unrivaled amenities include pool deck, cabanas, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, fitness center, club house, garage parking and much more. Your urban oasis awaits!

