2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $415,000

Filled with every upgrade, this beautiful condominium at 4101 Laclede is four years young. The open floor plan with separated bedrooms and outdoor terrace is designed for easy living. And while you'll never need to cook in this walkable location surrounded by restaurants, a modern kitchen awaits with Jenn Air appliances and quartz countertops. The spa-like master bath with separate walk-in shower, jetted tub and heated floor will start each day off right. And at days end, the cozy fireplace and 30 bottle wine cooler will await you. Built ins in every closet and a full wall of custom storage in the master bedroom will keep your space well organized. This perfect city dwelling is topped off with two side by side parking spaces in the garage and a private electric car charging outlet. Unrivaled amenities include a gorgeous pool with hot tub, grilling area, fire pit, green space, fitness center, club room and more. Make 4101 Laclede your urban oasis in the vibrant Central West End!