2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $415,000

This one-of-a-kind mediterranean-style home is located just across the street from Little Flower Church. It features dramatic architectural details, warm gleaming wood floors throughout, a breathtaking living room with cathedral ceilings, large arched windows and a wood-burning stone fireplace. The spacious dining room leads to the renovated kitchen which includes high quality wood cabinets, granite countertops and a light-filled breakfast room. A dramatic staircase with ornate ironwork and a balcony-type landing connects to 2 bedrooms + a sitting room and the upstairs bath. Enjoy the large balcony overlooking the beautifully designed, low maintenance backyard. This house has tons of updates. All windows have been replaced with high-end Marvin windows, new tankless water heater. Attached 2-car garage. Maplewood/Richmond Heights schools. Don’t miss this unique gem!