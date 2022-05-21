2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $420,000

Dreams really do come true! When you walk into this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath with an open floor plan complimented by soaring ceilings, gorgeous floors and a designer kitchen you will know you are home. This top floor unit is ready for entertaining in the large center island with waterfall counter tops and top of the line appliances (including frig, washer & dryer). Enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony overlooking the pool and outdoor recreation spaces. Relax after a long day in the master suite with luxury bath including soaking tub, shower, double sinks and a walk in closet complete with custom storage. The divided bedroom plan offers privacy for you and your guests complete with 2nd full bath. Now lets talk about the building. Exercise room, party/community room, outdoor grills, extra storage....even a restaurant in the building! Pull on into parking space #8 and you have a car charger....all of this around the corner from the CWE, Forest Park & downtown St. Louis!!