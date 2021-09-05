 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $425,000

9 North Euclid is a picture-perfect Central West End condo, ideally located in the heart of one of St. Louis’ most beloved and vibrant urban neighborhoods just one block east of the incomparable Forest Park. Built in 2009, this building is the standard of quality in the area, featuring a fabulous rooftop pool and patio and an attached garage parking (1 spot). The eastern exposure means the 4th-floor unit itself is filled with natural light and stunning sightlines. Perfect floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen opening directly to the living room and 2 great bedrooms. Laundry is conveniently located in the unit. You just can’t beat the incredible city views and vibrant neighborhood energy! Don’t miss this lovely pied-a-terre!

