Check out this brand new construction on The Hill!!!!! Just steps from all of the restaurants in this quaint little sought after neighborhood, this house is ready for new owners, who want to experience the best of city living. You will notice when you walk up to the covered front porch, the charm that this house offers. Walk into the open flowing floorplan, with the spacious living room, leading into a kitchen that is a chef's dream! Stainless steel appliances with wide open island for gatherings for all your get togethers will be the focal point of this great space. Upstairs has 2 very nice sized bedrooms, including private walk-in closet and master bath, plus 2nd floor laundry!!! The backyard is perfect for entertaining with very nice patio, perfect for grilling and outdoor entertainment. There is a full sized 2 car garage, just steps to the back door. Don't miss this opportunity, make your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $430,000
