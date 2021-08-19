Excellent Investment Opportunity. Outstanding location in University City near Heman Park. This bungalow has good size kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. There is an enclosed rear porch. Home sits on a large lot with a detached garage. Home needs cosmetic repairs & updating, well worth the price. The plumbing does not hold pressure, water will not be turned on for inspections. Home to be sold in current "AS IS" Condition. Seller will NOT provide or pay for any inspections or repairs. Buyer will have 7 days from final acceptance to run any/all inspections. Financed offers require buyer's lender per-qualification, cash offers required proof of funds. Seller does not pay Customary closing Cost: including Transfer fees, Any title policy or escrow fees. Property was built prior to 1978 and lead-based paint potentially exists. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). See Flyer attached in MARIS.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,000
