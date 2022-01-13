 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $44,900

Add this one to your rental portfolio! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Calverton Park! Tenants are month to month and paying $700 a month. No showings without an ACCEPTED contract. Do Not Disturb Tenants!! Tenant is month to month and pays $700 a month

