Check out this brand new construction on The Hill!!!!! Just steps from all of the restaurants in this quaint little sought after neighborhood, this house is ready for new owners, who want to experience the best of city living. You will notice when you walk up to the covered front porch, the charm that this house offers. Walk into the open flowing floorplan, with the spacious living room, leading into a kitchen that is a chef's dream! Stainless steel appliances with wide open island for gatherings for all your get togethers will be the focal point of this great space. Upstairs has 2 very nice sized bedrooms, including private walk-in closet and master bath, plus 2nd floor laundry!!! The backyard is perfect for entertaining with very nice patio, perfect for grilling and outdoor entertainment. There is a full sized 2 car garage, just steps to the back door. Don't miss this opportunity, make your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The men were shot late Tuesday on the parking lot at Larry's Tavern, 16833 Manchester Road.
The medical ICU on the 8th floor of the Central West End hospital was the first COVID ward at the busiest hospital in the state.
Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman to do play-by-play of Cards-Reds contest Friday.
Steven Roberts releases terms of agreement with Cora Faith Walker over rape claim.
This is not what the Vegas Golden Knights envisioned when they signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo away from the Blues as a free agent.
'I know I have massive shoes to fill': Knizner earned Cardinals' trust before getting playing time to prove it
Molina's backup, rarely used in past seasons, started three games on road trip, four of first eight, and he's showing creativity, conviction under the spotlight.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Cardinals urged Edman to adjust his left-handed swing to change opponent's approach. 'Can you scare guys out of here?' they asked. Home runs have answered.
Arenado and Goldschmidt stretch to get veteran out of first inning. Wainwright and Molina, in their 307th start together, move within a win of MLB record.