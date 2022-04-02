Filled with every upgrade, this beautiful condominium at 4101 Laclede is four years young. The open floor plan with separated bedrooms and outdoor terrace is designed for easy living. And while you'll never need to cook in this walkable location surrounded by restaurants, a modern kitchen awaits with Jenn Air appliances and quartz countertops. The spa-like master bath with separate walk-in shower, jetted tub and heated floor will start each day off right. And at days end, the cozy fireplace and 30 bottle wine cooler will await you. Built ins in every closet and a full wall of custom storage in the master bedroom will keep your space well organized. This perfect city dwelling is topped off with two side by side parking spaces in the garage and a private electric car charging outlet. Unrivaled amenities include a gorgeous pool with hot tub, grilling area, fire pit, green space, fitness center, club room and more. Make 4101 Laclede your urban oasis in the vibrant Central West End!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.