2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

-
‘Community is hurting’ as family buries five children killed in East St. Louis fire
-
‘Very nice to be here’: Afghan refugees begin arriving in St. Louis
-
Staunton, Illinois, schools shut down after one week because of COVID-19 spread
-
Missouri to lift limits on Sunday booze sales
-
Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?
Great opportunity for an investor or simply some sweat equity! Great guts for a two bedroom one bath home with tons of storage space in the basement as well as a large back yard!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!