2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

Bring your tools and ideas. Property is sold in AS-IS condition. Seller to do know inspections or repairs. Showings only with accepted contract. Please do not disturb the tenant. This 2+ bedroom home sits on over 1 acre mostly wooded lot. Living room, large country kitchen with pantry and some appliances. Big bathroom. Stairs lead to upper level bonus bedroom and sitting room. Full basement has lots of possibilities. Patio off the kitchen. Storage shed is the size of a one car garage. Tenant is month to month and will move with notice.