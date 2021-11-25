 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

With a. little work, this Holly Hills adjacent bungalow (actually in the Bevo neighborhood) could be someone's dream house. There is just enough living space with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room and a large converted porch/bonus room/laundry room. It has a large, fenced yard and a 1-car garage out back. The roof is okay and does not leak but repairs are needed throughout the interior. ARV (based on sale of 4093 Concordia) is around $90k

