2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

Great investment opportunity don't let this opportunity pass you buy. Outstanding return on investment here currently rented for $700 a month to long term tenant with 6 months left on lease. Home being offered in current condition. Call today for your private consultation.

