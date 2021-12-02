 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

** Please submit all offers on Special Sales Contract** Great Opportunity to add to your portfolio! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, Sunroom off the kitchen with 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious full basement with plenty of storage. Well maintained home currently tenant occupied at $750/mth with 1 yr lease term. No Showings without Accepted Contract. Do Not Disturb Tenants!

