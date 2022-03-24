 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000

Back on the market, no fault to seller. Make this two bed, one bath home your own, or your next investment property. Many updates already completed: new roof, repaired tuckpointing, brand new doors throughout, new windows, plumbing repairs, new evaporator Coil for HVAC. Interior rehab and fresh painting throughout the residence. Recent plumbing and HVAC repairs can be shown to any potential buyer.

