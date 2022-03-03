2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000

A PASSED OCCUPANY INSPECTION! NEW PLUMBING (2021). NEW CONDENSER (2021)! Great well maintained brick bungalow! Turn Key Ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home with potential half bath in the lower level already connected for you! Walk into beautiful foyer with original stain glassed window that leads to your open floor plan. Living room with large picture window and lots of natural light that flows into the dining room with a lovely chandler. NEW carpet in both rooms (2020). Two bedrooms, one with hard wood flooring with built in cedar closet! The other with similar luxury wood laminate flooring (2020) and stain glass windows. Full attic to finish for additional room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with subway white tiles, NEW ceramic flooring (2020), gas stove, refrigerator and white hard wood cabinets. Adjacent to the Four Seasons Sunroom with accent brick wall and plenty of natural light. Full basement with sump pump and walk up leading to fenced in backyard and detached garage.