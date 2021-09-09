2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $51,900

Great Investment Opportunity, Instant CASH FLOW! Home is being sold AS IS and needs a little TLC. Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $730/month(which is under market value rent). Tenant is currently on a month to month lease and is current on rent, tenant has been in place since Oct 2017. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! New roof in 2020, newer water heater, newer HVAC, and updated electrical.