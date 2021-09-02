 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,000

Excellent property to add to your investment portfolio. Nice 2 bed 1 bath. New Electrical panel and raised mast, new AC condenser and furnace. Great tenant. Simple property with rents at $775/month. Property is occupied, no trespassing. Do not disturb tenant. No showings without an accepted contract.

