2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,500

Back on Market - NO FAULT OF SELLER! Great Investment Opportunity, Instant CASH FLOW! Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $725/month. Tenant is currently month to month, tenant has been in place since Nov 2019. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! All brick home, new furnace and appliances prior to tenant move in, newer water heater and newer breaker panel and service line.

