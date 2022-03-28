 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,500

Welcome to 5526 Plover. This property features two bedrooms, one full bathrooms, updated kitchen, bath and flooring. A wonderful opportunity for first time home buyer or investor looking for a low maintenance investment. Home has already passed municipality inspection.

