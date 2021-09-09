 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

Could be a great starter home OR a great investment opportunity with Instant CASH FLOW! Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $775/month. Tenant is on a month to month lease and is current on rent, tenant has been in place since March 2020. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! Home updated in May 2019. Spacious floorplan, large kitchen, additional living space upstairs!

