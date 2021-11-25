 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

Welcome to 5953 Tara Lane! This property would be perfect for investors or even an owner occupant! There is some cosmetic work that needs to be done but nothing major. This property will be sold AS IS. Please schedule a private tour of this property with your agents today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News