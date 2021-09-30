 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

Ready for a great package deal to add to your investment portfolio? This is it!! Check out this property sold with three others - 4671 Rosalie, 4675 Rosalie & 4685 Rosalie. Leases in place for three of the four - instant money makers! All four houses are 2 bed, 1 bath Ranches. Currently with three of the properties rented out, net operating income is $1,880/month on the four properties. Package of four single family homes are listed for $199,900.

