***PRICE REDUCTION*** Check out this stunning penthouse today. With over 3200 sq ft of living space, plus a large private terrace on the rooftop, what more could you want? What you see is what you get. With granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, gas range and space to spare in every room this is a penthouse loft worth taking time to view. Newer washer/dryer just add to the value of this loft. The industrial feel of exposed brick and air ducts along with polished concrete floors make everything in the unit scream VERY COOL. Not only does the unit come with a balcony facing the City Museum, you also get your own private terrace on the rooftop to relax, entertain or dine. Need parking for 2 cars? This is the one! Desire quality upgrades in your kitchen & bathroom? Then check out the custom tile and sinks in the master bathroom. And don't forget the jetted tub. Relax after work on early Sunday morning with your coffee by the fireplace. See this one today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $529,000
