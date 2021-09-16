2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,500

Welcome to this well cozy 2 bedroom cozy home. This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living room and dining room, and into the 2 bedrooms. Some recent updates to kitchen, to include backsplash and cabinets. From the kitchen there is access to fenced backyard, with private carport for off street parking . Roof, Windows and HVAC less than 10 years old. There is a full basement with laundry and great space awaiting your finishing touches. Great home for small family or individual. Better than renting, don't miss out! Home being sold AS IS; Seller to do NO repairs, Inspections, nor Occupancy. Inspection for info purposes only.