Coming Soon to Marine Villa! Outstanding Investment Opportunity To Start Or Grow Your Portfolio! Great opportunity for either owner occupant or as a rental. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and over 1,700 square feet of comfortable living space. The front entry opens to the open layout living room and dining room. The decor is neutral, bright and airy. The kitchen has lots of counter space with a breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms serviced by a hall bath, laundry and storage area. Set on an inviting level lot with concrete patio, off street parking for 2 cars and a fenced yard. This home is conveniently just minutes from shopping, dining and access to major commuter routes. Don't Delay! Make Your Appointment Today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900
