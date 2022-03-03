2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

Investors hurry while you have the chance to grab this great opportunity for a full year of positive cash flow!!! Home has just passed Ferguson Occupancy & the Tenants will be moving in Tuesday March 1st paying $800 mo rent with a 1 year lease. Tenant was professionally screened & property is currently professionally managed, so all the work has been done for you, and it is time for you to reap the rewards! This 2bd, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage ranch home has new vinyl plank flooring, updated systems, a new gas range & is truly a turn key property which would be great for wither a brand new investor starting out or a seasoned investor looking to add a great cash flowing property to their portfolio. Home to be sold "As-Is", seller will provide passing Ferguson Occupancy Permit with accepted contract.