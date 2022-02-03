 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

This excellent 2 bed / 1 bath home featuring a fenced in backyard, patio, and partially finished basement is now available for purchase in Country Club Hills. Looking to move to the area? Interested in purchasing for investment? This could be the opportunity you have been waiting for!

