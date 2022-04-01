2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,000

Do you like Park Ave in New York? Our grand avenue is Lindell Blvd in the CWE. Our own Park Ave! Lined w beautiful bldgs including the stately Netherby Hall. Best walking in the city. Dogs & masters are everywhere! Restaurants, Forest Park w its golf courses, tennis, the Triple A Club open to public, the Zoo, Art Museum, History Museum & Science Center, the Grand Basin, the canals, the fountains. Around the corners are the Chess Club, the Chase Pool & Exercise Club, the Library, grand hotels, hospitals and the glorious Cathedral. Great architecture abounds. Built in 1900 the Netherby is a fully updated classic. Brass, glass & superb iron ornament. 402’s extensive restoration completed in 2020. Appliances include Bosch ProGrade frig. 2 garaged car spaces closest to building. 1,700 sq ft space loaded w large beautiful windows. 2nd bedrm fitted as huge dressing room. Easily returned to a bedrm if desired. Gas fireplace provides warmth & atmosphere! Large & open for 1 or 2. Netherby Hall!!