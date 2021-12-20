Gorgeous villa in the Courtyards of Sunset Hills! This beautiful villa has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths & attached 2 car garage in Lindbergh School District. As you enter the foyer the open floor plan, high ceilings, skylights throughout & beautiful wood floors welcome you into the great room, formal dining room & office or possible 3rd bedroom. Large master suite includes a walk-in closet, full bath w/a tub, shower & 2 vanities. Just out the master bedroom is a ½ bath for guests. Across the great room is the main floor washer/dryer, full hall bath & 2nd bedroom. The eat-in kitchen w/extra seating at center island has granite countertops, lots of cabinets for storage & SS appliances. Walk out of the kitchen to your private back porch. Amazing partially finished basement w/a large extra living space & rec area, 1/2 bath, an additional room & bar area. Plus an unfinished area for extra storage & workshop w/sink. Enjoy the covered front porch w/a view of the community lake.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900
