2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

The Terraces of Kirkwood Condominium complex was awarded the "Elegant Multi-Family Infill Award" by the Kirkwood Landmark Commission for its old world architecture and quality finishes. The building and grounds are simply stunning. #1D is a main floor two bedroom, two bath corner unit. Gracious entry foyer leads to the expansive main living area with wood floors, custom built-ins, exquisite woodwork and lovely fireplace. The open kitchen features high end appliances (Jenn-air gas range), custom cabinetry, granite countertops and multiple sitting and dining areas. Spacious master suite with two custom walk-in closets and lovely full bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower. Guest bedroom and bath down the hall. French doors to private balcony. Elevator in building, secure underground parking in heated garage with 2 assigned spaces. Storage closet adjacent to unit, 2nd storage closet in garage. WALK to shopping, dining, nightlife, and ALL that DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD has to offer.