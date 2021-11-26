2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

Sophisticated condo in one of Clayton’s premier high rises. Drenched in natural light, this condo offers expansive, breathtaking views of downtown Clayton. French doors open into marble entry which leads into an exquisite living room featuring intricate moldings, parquet floors, fireplace, and a relaxing terrace perfect for morning coffee. Adjoining the living room is a cozy den with wet bar. The formal dining room has plenty of room to accommodate any size gathering. The updated eat-in kitchen is highlighted by crisp white cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, desk area, and private laundry closet. Two sizable bedroom suites with plentiful closet space, one with a private office, and en suite bathrooms. Unparalleled amenities include secure building with 24-hour doorman, lovely pool area, pet friendly, one assigned garaged parking, and so much more!