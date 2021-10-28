2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

This Hanley Hills rental has a long-term tenant paying $750/mo with sewer being charged back to the tenant. Tenant pays on time and has been a reliable, easy renter. There are hardwood floors on the main level with an open staircase to the lower level which also has some finished areas. The interior of the home is clean and cared for. There is a bonus room off of the back that is currently used as an extra storage area. Showings with an accepted contract. Please do not disturb tenants. This property is managed by a property manager.