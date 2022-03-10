 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $56,900

Home has vinyl siding, new roof in Feb 2021, water heater replaced 2018, AC replaced late 2019, rod iron handrail installed per Flordell Hills Inspector in 2018. Home was renovated in 2018 to include new appliances. Seller would prefer AS IS contract. 2 spacious bedrooms lots of natural light fenced backyard walk out basement

