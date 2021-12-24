Welcome to your stunning 2 bed, 2 bath condo plus den with spectacular views in the Central West End. Follow these gleaming hardwood floors into your gorgeous open concept living and dining area, where you are greeted by floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over one of St Louis's most prestigious neighborhoods. The modern kitchen features gleaming white cabinetry, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom features more floor-to-ceiling windows and a huge walk-in closet, while the bathroom has a double vanity and separate tub and walk-in shower. Two private balconies to enjoy either the sunrise overlooking the rooftop pool area or the sunset in the west. The complex also features a gym, rooftop pool, and lounge areas along with TWO reserved garage parking spaces and three storage units.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
She had become a familiar voice and face through more than a decade of broadcasting
'We're hurting,' Jefferson R-7 Superintendent Clint Johnston said after the incident Tuesday afternoon in Festus.
With the number of cases rising, testing for the virus is becoming tougher to get.
Federal jury awards $650,000 in damages after police officer uses stun gun on man over a parking ticket.
Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
Sam Light Loans is closing at the end of the year.
In St. Louis, the Jones administration questions methods of narrowing police chief candidates. While the county chief search is yet to begin.
First Lady Teresa Parson also championed spending $150,000 to renovate a historic home near the mansion to house additional guests.
“As soon as we learned of this incident, we began to mobilize to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural ...," officials wrote.