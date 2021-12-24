2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000

Welcome to your stunning 2 bed, 2 bath condo plus den with spectacular views in the Central West End. Follow these gleaming hardwood floors into your gorgeous open concept living and dining area, where you are greeted by floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over one of St Louis's most prestigious neighborhoods. The modern kitchen features gleaming white cabinetry, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom features more floor-to-ceiling windows and a huge walk-in closet, while the bathroom has a double vanity and separate tub and walk-in shower. Two private balconies to enjoy either the sunrise overlooking the rooftop pool area or the sunset in the west. The complex also features a gym, rooftop pool, and lounge areas along with TWO reserved garage parking spaces and three storage units.