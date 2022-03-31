 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,000

Charming two bed, two bath, turnkey rental available. This home features hard wood floors throughout and is currently rented for 850 a month. This home is being listed "as is" and any offers should be sent via a special sales contract. Any inspections are for buyers information only.

