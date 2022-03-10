2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

Bevo Mill area shotgun style home, two doors south of Peppers Bar & Grill. Basement previously finished as living space. Off street parking and detached workshop. Property to be sold in its present condition, no inspections or repairs to be provided by the seller. Neighborhood Commercial-F Zoning includes residential but allows special commercial use. (office, beauty shop, see link for potential) https://library.municode.com/mo/st._louis/codes/code_of_ordinances/364861?nodeId=RECOSALO2020AN_TIT26ZO_CH26.40FNECODI