 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

Great Investment Opportunity OR Fixer upper to owner occupy!!! SPECIAL SALES CONTRACT ONLY. All brick home, newer roof, newer AC, hardwood flooring, walk out basement. Call listing agent for appt or schedule via showingtime.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News