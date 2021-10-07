 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $58,900

Great Investment Opportunity, Instant CASH FLOW! Home is being sold AS IS and needs a little TLC. Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $730/month(which is under market value rent). Tenant is currently on a month to month lease and is current on rent, tenant has been in place since Oct 2017. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! New roof in 2020, newer water heater, newer HVAC, and updated electrical.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News