2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,000

Welcome to this cute Berkeley Bungalow style home, close to shopping, eateries, and major highways. There is a large back yard and long driveway offering plenty off-street parking. As you enter the home, this freshly painted living room welcomes you. As you enter the hallway it connects you to two spacious bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint, and a bathroom. The hall ends with the entry to an eat in kitchen which features freshly painted walls and new laminate flooring. There is an updated sitting room attached to the kitchen that can also be used as dining space. Lower level is partially finished and provides plenty of storage space. This home is a great starter home, or would make for an amazing rental property for an investor, the sky is the limit!