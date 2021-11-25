 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,500

Nice 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently located near shopping and entertainment in sought after Carondelet area. Freshly painted through out and oak wood floors greet you as you walk in the door. Nice sized kitchen with newer cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Bathroom has a walk in shower. Electrical and plumbing are updated. Large 6 foot privacy fence and a parking pad in back of home. Roof is less than 2 years old. Home being sold "AS IS"

