Attention Investors...this adorable home has 2 nice sized bedrooms & 1 bath and would make a great rental property, starter home or downsizer. Roof was replaced in 2018 and has a transferrable warranty. Conveniently located near Highways, parks, shopping and has off street parking. Property being sold "as-is" in it's current condition. Seller will not make any repairs nor provide any inspections including St. Louis City conservation (occupancy) inspection.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,750
