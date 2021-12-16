 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,750

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,750

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,750

Attention Investors...this adorable home has 2 nice sized bedrooms & 1 bath and would make a great rental property, starter home or downsizer. Roof was replaced in 2018 and has a transferrable warranty. Conveniently located near Highways, parks, shopping and has off street parking. Property being sold "as-is" in it's current condition. Seller will not make any repairs nor provide any inspections including St. Louis City conservation (occupancy) inspection.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News