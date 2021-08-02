 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

This beautiful, clean, well-maintained home is wonderful opportunity for a homeowner or an investor. Immaculately maintained front and backyard surround this all brick home. The combination living room and dining have gleaming hardwood floors, newer windows, and an inlay China cabinet. The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances complimented by a ceramic tile floor. The two bedrooms with a full bathroom complete the main floor. Downstairs is home to a spacious bonus area, laundry room, roughed in bath, and walk out. The new homeowner will love the state of the art back -up generator in the case of an emergency. Property is to be sold in as-is condition. Seller to provide no warranties or inspections. Buyer to verify schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports