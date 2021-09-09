 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Welcome to your next investment opportunity! This 2 bed 1 bath bungalow home in Riverview Heights. You are welcomed in the front entry with beautiful wood floors! Kitchen features laminate flooring, maple cabinetry, & white appliances!

