2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Great Investment Opportunity, Instant CASH FLOW! Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $800/month. Tenant is on a month to month lease and has been in place since October 2017. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! Well rehabbed, new water heater is 2018, newer HVAC, & updated electrical.
