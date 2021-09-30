 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Welcome to your next investment property. This 2 bed 1 bath bungalow home with one car garage in Westlawn. You are welcomed in the front entry with laminate floors & ceramic tile in kitchen. Kitchen features oak cabinetry, laminate countertops, & white appliances. Basement is unfinished, offering good storage. This property comes with stable tenant and excellent monthly cashflow. Profits over $6,600 yearly!

