2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Great Investment Opportunity, Instant CASH FLOW! Currently tenant occupied! DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!!! This home is currently rented at $750/month. Tenant is in a lease until April of 2022 and is current on rent, tenant has been in place since May 2019. NO SHOWINGS WITHOUT ACCEPTED CONTRACT! ALl brick home. New furnace and appliances, new electrical service, and new water heater 2018.